USD/JPY bears are in control in the Asian session and eye a downside extension. The bulls need to commit at this juncture at key support. USD/JPY is lower on the day as the US dollar comes under …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bears take over and move in a critical support level - September 12, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears in control ahead of Tokyo, eye 142.50 then 141.50 - September 12, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD makes the most of ECB hawks, US inflation vigil - September 12, 2022