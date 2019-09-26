USD/JPY struggles to maintain the bid, down -0.15% in Asia. Federal Reserve speakers have been a keen focus. USD/JPY rose from just above 107.00 to 107.85 overnight but has run into supply and is down …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Bears take over in Tokyo opening hour - September 25, 2019
- USD/JPY Gaining Bullish Momentum, US NFP Report Next - September 25, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: bouncing from critical Fibonacci level - September 25, 2019