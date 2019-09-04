USD/JPY: Bears taking control again as US data sinks

USD/JPY fell from 106.30 to 105.74 after US ISM data that disappointed. In fears of a looming recession, the US 2-year Treasury yields keeled over. USD/JPY is flat in the Tokyo open having fallen from …
