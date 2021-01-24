USD/JPY slid to a fresh low as the US dollar falls out of the market’s favour. Investors are on the hunt for yield as risk appetite improves. USD/JPY is trading at 103.53 between the day’s range of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY bears testing critical support and bull’s commitments - January 24, 2021
- USD/JPY rangebound around 103.50 as focus turns to key Japanese data releases - January 24, 2021
- Bad data, possibility of canceling Olympics pushing USD/JPY higher. Can it continue into fiscal year-end? - January 22, 2021