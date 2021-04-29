USD/JPY: Bears track downbeat US Treasury yields to target 108 amid off in Japan

US Treasury yields remain depressed after Fed rejects talking tapering. US President Joe Biden’s speech will be the key amid Showa Day Holiday in Japan. USD/JPY takes offers around 108.45, down 0.12% …
