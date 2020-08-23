USD/JPY strength has been capped at 106.04, its accelerated moving average, and despite the recent bullish “reversal day” the immediate risk is seen lower with support awaiting at 105.27, per Credit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Below 106.04 keeps immediate risk lower with support seen at 105.27 – Credit Suisse - August 22, 2020
- USD/JPY struggles to climb above 106.00 despite broad USD strength - August 22, 2020
- USD/JPY Forex Signal: Weakly Bullish Above 105.77 - August 22, 2020