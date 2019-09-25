USD/JPY: Better bid amid reports China to boost purchases of US farm products

USD/JPY is extending gains amid easing of US-China trade tensions. China is planning to buy more US farm products, according to Xinhua news agency. US Treasury yields, however, remain flatlined and …
