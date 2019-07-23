USD/JPY is flashing green for the third straight day. American Dollar is bid on lower odds of aggressive Fed easing. USD/JPY is looking to break above 108.00 in the Asian session, having registered …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY: Bid in Asia, President Trump caused only a marginal repricing of Fed rate cut odds
USD/JPY is flashing green for the third straight day. American Dollar is bid on lower odds of aggressive Fed easing. USD/JPY is looking to break above 108.00 in the Asian session, having registered …