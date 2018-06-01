USD/JPY: BOJ gave it an unexpected boost ahead of US NFP

The BOJ reduced its bond buying by 20 billion yen at a regular operation. US employment figures to set the tone, wages’ growth in the spotlight. Majors are on pause ahead of the NFP release, with the USD/JPY pair trading around 109.20 The Bank of Japan …
