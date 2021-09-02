While the Bank of Japan policy is unlikely to be the cause of much support for JPY in the months ahead, safe haven demand could be, according to economists at Rabobank. “Bearing in mind that the BoJ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: BoJ to leave the yean at the mercy of safe-haven demand – Rabobank - September 2, 2021
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Needs to Overcome 110.185 – 110.531 Resistance Zone to Extend Rally - September 2, 2021
- USD/JPY extends sideways grind around 110.00 as investors ignore US data - September 2, 2021