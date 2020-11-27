USD/JPY books small gains at 104.50

USD/JPY picked up on Wednesday amid weak demand for the safe-haven JPY. Weak demand for USD capped further gains. Looking ahead, US macro data, FOMC minutes are in focus. USD/JPY edged higher …
