USD/JPY bounces 40 pips from session lows despite rally in Asian stocks

USD/JPY reverses early losses to trade near 105.50. Dollar’s recovery looks confounding in the wake of an uptick in Asian stocks. The US 10-year yield remains under pressure near 0.66%. The safe-haven …
