USD/JPY dropped sharply from Asia Pacific levels around 109.75 to lows around 109.00 before recovering to closer to 109.25. A tightening US/Japan rate spread has put downwards pressure on the pair.
USD/JPY bounces at 109.00 level, but still well in the red on the day
