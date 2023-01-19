USD/JPY comes under fresh selling pressure and is weighed down by a combination of factors. The risk-off mood benefits the safe-haven JPY and acts as a headwind amid a softer greenback. The BoJ’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bounces off daily low, keeps the red below mid-128.00s amid risk-off mood - January 19, 2023
- USD/JPY at 126 support with wedge formation - January 19, 2023
- USD/CNY fix: 6.7674 vs. the previous fix of 6.7602 – FXStreet - January 19, 2023