USD/JPY bulls cheer as UBS set to take over Credit Suisse. Global central banks unite to offer liquidity via US Dollar swap lines. Two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios of contagion.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bounces off from 131.60 level after some joint effort from global central banks on liquidity - March 19, 2023
- Weekly Forex Forecast NASDAQ 100 Index, Gold, Bitcoin, USD - March 19, 2023
- Japanese Yen to US Dollar Spot Exchange Rates for 2023 - March 18, 2023