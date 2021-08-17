USD/JPY bounces off from multi-month support near 109.20 on steady USD

USD/JPY recovers from the previous session’s decline on Wednesday. US Dollar Index remains steady near 93.00 despite dismal economic data. The Yen losses grounds on renewed coronavirus concerns. The …
