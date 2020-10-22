USD/JPY bounces off monthly low towards 105.00 as market optimism fades

USD/JPY refreshes intraday high to 104.70, currently around 104.65, as markets in Tokyo open for Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the pair consolidates the previous day’s losses, the biggest since …
