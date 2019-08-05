USD/JPY bounces off multi-month lows, back above 106.00 mark ahead of US data

US-China trade war fears continued to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Tumbling US bond yields weighed on the USD and added to the selling bias. Extremely oversold conditions helped limit further …
