USD/JPY remained depressed through the Asian session on Thursday. Coronavirus jitters, geopolitical tensions benefitted the safe-haven JPY. Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and added to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bounces off weekly lows, still in the red below 107.00 mark - June 18, 2020
- EUR/USD intraday: Caution - June 18, 2020
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD portrays Head-and-Shoulders on 4-hour chart ahead of BOE - June 17, 2020