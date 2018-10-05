The US equity market is bouncing and that’s helped to lift USD/JPY. The S&P 500 was down by as much as 32 points but it’s nearly halved that with the index currently down 18 points. USD/JPY was able t…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bounces with stock markets - October 5, 2018
- USD/JPY Forecast: All yield to the mighty USD but will we see a correction? - October 5, 2018
- USD/JPY Risks Larger Pullback as Bullish Momentum Abates - October 5, 2018