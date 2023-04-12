FX markets currently price a 30% chance that USD/JPY trades at 120 at, or even before, the end of the year. 120 is our year-end forecast and is premised …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Bracing for the second half US recession - April 12, 2023
- USD/JPY drops to sub-133.00 levels on softer US CPI, lacks follow-through - April 12, 2023
- Q2 top trade idea: Short USD/JPY on Fed pause signal, JPY safe haven …Q2 top trade idea: Short USD/JPY on Fed pause signal, JPY safe haven … - April 12, 2023