USD/JPY: Break above 109.96 to pave the way towards the 110.97 March high – Commerzbank

USD/JPY remains bid above the 2021 uptrend at 107.92.” “The 109.96 April 9 high remains the barrier to the 110.97 March high and the 111.13/38 October 2018 low and mid-February 2019 high.” “Our medium …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)