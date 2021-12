USD/JPY: Break above 114.00 to open up the previous high at 115.50 – OCBC

On Thursday, the USD/JPY pair is holding the lower ground around 113.50. Economists at OCBC Bank expect USD/JPY to remove the 114.00 hurdle and rally towards 115.50. “The USD/JPY was dragged in …

