The USD is strong across the board after FED raised rates by 75bp yesterday, while stocks turned down. We see USD at new highs vs plenty of currencies, including JPY after no change from the BoJ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY breaking to new highs on hawkish Fed and no change by BoJ - September 22, 2022
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY hits new 20-year high above 145 handle, dollar surges on hawkish Fed - September 22, 2022
- USD/JPY Analysis: Fresh 24-year high and counting amid a big Fed-BoJ policy divergence - September 22, 2022