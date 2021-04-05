Bullish sentiment continues to dominate the trading landscape for the USD/JPY. Short-term bearish speculators who are trying to fight the trend which has emerged in earnest since late December of 2020 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY: Bullish Trend Approaching Important Long-Term Highs
Bullish sentiment continues to dominate the trading landscape for the USD/JPY. Short-term bearish speculators who are trying to fight the trend which has emerged in earnest since late December of 2020 …