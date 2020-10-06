USD/JPY fades upside momentum following the heavy run-up to 105.78 the previous day. Doubts over US President Trump’s health, a light calendar tame earlier risk-on sentiment. China’s irritation over …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Bulls again probed below 106.00, Trump coronavirus update in focus - October 5, 2020
- USD/JPY remains in negative territory with only mild moves post-NFP - October 5, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Pressuring the 105.80 resistance - October 5, 2020