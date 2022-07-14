USD/JPY stays on the front foot at the highest levels since September 1998. US inflation propels hawkish Fed bets, yield curve inversion amplifies recession woes. Japan policymaker showed concerns …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bulls approach 139.00 to refresh multi-year high as yields portray recession fears - July 14, 2022
- USD/JPY: A move beyond 138.00 seems likely – UOB - July 14, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast as the Japanese Yen Meltdown Accelerates - July 14, 2022