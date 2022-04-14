The USD/JPY extended its weekly gains, up some 1.29%. Russo-Ukraine tussles, Fed speaking, and expectations of an aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike boosted the greenback. USD/JPY Price Forecast: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bulls cling to gains and hold the spot around 125.80s - April 14, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD near two-year lows on fresh ECB-Fed divergence - April 14, 2022
- USD/JPY prediction: Yen is slowly becoming worthless - April 14, 2022