USD/JPY looking for a bod through the 107 handle. USD/JPY using 21-D SMA as support for higher grounds. USD/JPY bulls have been tampering with the 107 handle but are not making any convincing ground around this level despite the backdrop of a solid bid in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bulls eye a break to 108 handle - March 11, 2018
- USD/JPY the wild thing in early Monday trade - March 11, 2018
- USD/JPY analysis: short-term gains likely above 107.10 - March 11, 2018