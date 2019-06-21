USD/JPY supported around the 107 handle as markets weigh up recent events. Iran, the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and Japanese data all in the mix. USD/JPY is currently trading at 107.35 between a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY: Bulls hold in there with pdice consolidating above 107 the figure
USD/JPY supported around the 107 handle as markets weigh up recent events. Iran, the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and Japanese data all in the mix. USD/JPY is currently trading at 107.35 between a …