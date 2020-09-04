USD/JPY bulls stay on the 106 level as markets get set for the US jobs numbers. Wall Street was taken down by the tech sector, fuelling interest in the yen. USD/JPY is trading at 106.16 as the pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bulls holding in there despite Wall Street rout - September 3, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Will a Data Heavy End to the Week Spur USD? - September 3, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Running Into Resistance Again - September 3, 2020