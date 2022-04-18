USD/JPY is higher by 0.24% on the session during holiday thin market conditions and has travelled between a low of 126.32 and a high of 126.73 so far. The US dollar rose to a two-decade peak against …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bulls in charge and eye 127 the figure for the days ahead - April 17, 2022
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Making Gains Above Key Levels - April 15, 2022
- USD/JPY bulls cling to gains and hold the spot around 125.80s - April 14, 2022