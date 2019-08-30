USD/JPY is currently trading just below the 5-week resistance line. Risk appetite in a better place and supporting the pain in its northerly correction. USD/JPY is up +0.09% in Tokyo, steady on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Bulls in charge as risk appetite returns - August 29, 2019
- Japanese Yen Price Targets: USD/JPY Breakout Pending- Trade Levels - August 29, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Challenging weekly highs ahead of the Tokyo Consumer Price Index - August 29, 2019