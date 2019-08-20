USD/JPY: Bulls in control with eye on the 107 handle

USD/JPY holds on the 106 handle as a return of risk props up the pair. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame remain within positive levels. USD/JPY holds in the newly acquired 106 …
