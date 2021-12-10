USD/JPY is consolidated within a key support structure. The US CPI today and the Fed next week are the key events into the year-end for the pair. USD/JPY is flat in Tokyo trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bulls looking for upside from daily support - December 9, 2021
- USD/JPY slides back below 50DMA and 113.50 mark, but broadly rangebound as US inflation looms - December 9, 2021
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Trying to Become Bullish Again - December 9, 2021