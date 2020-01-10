USD/JPY restricted by familiar resistance area at this juncture. Eyes turn to the Sino/US trade deal and US Nonfarm Payrolls. USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.50 following a steep advance from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bulls menace at key resistance level ahead of key events, potential to breakout - January 9, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: On pause ahead of US employment figures - January 9, 2020
- AUD/JPY holds the 200-DMA as USD takes on the yen, geopolitics should anchor - January 9, 2020