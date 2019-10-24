USD/JPY carries a week-long trading range ignoring early-day PMI. Following its short-term trading range, the pair takes another U-turn from the range resistance while taking rounds to 108.62 during …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bulls on the defensive, holds above mid-108.00s - October 24, 2019
- Bullish Pin Bar On USD/JPY Suggests Break Out Above 108.90 Level Likely - October 24, 2019
- USD/JPY declines to 108.60 amid fresh risk aversion, all eyes on the ECB - October 23, 2019