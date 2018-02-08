USD/JPY bulls regain control, 110.00 mark back on sight

• JPY weighed down by Kuroda’s comments. • Fading safe-haven demand lends additional support. • Will bulls be able to capitalize on the up-move? After yesterday’s brief pause, the USD/JPY pair caught some fresh bids on Thursday and is currently …
