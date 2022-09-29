USD/JPY bulls move in, but there could be more to come from the bears. USD/JPY bears need to commit below 144.50 and take out 143.80. USD/JPY fell to 143.90 by late NY trade as US yields tumbled …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bulls scramble for low hanging fruit, but bears are lurking - September 28, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Triple top emerges in the one-hour chart, targets 143.30 - September 28, 2022
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Japanese Intervention Levels - September 28, 2022