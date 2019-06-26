USD/JPY volts he 107 big figure as rate cuts a dialled back from market expectations. Consumer confidence and stocks take a trip south, leaving the bullish prospects minimal. USD/JPY shot through to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Bulls take back the baton in sweaty-hands - June 25, 2019
- USD/JPY analysis: still bearish but not so depressed - June 25, 2019
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US dollar continues to grind lower against Japanese yen - June 25, 2019