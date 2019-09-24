USD/JPY has climbed slightly higher on the 107 handle to reach the 50-hour moving average. The 38.2% retracement at 106.90 guards static support at 106.80. Japanese traders are back from an extended …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bulls taking control in Tokyo open as Japanese traders return - September 23, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback is under pressure below 107.50 against Japanese Yen - September 23, 2019
- USD/JPY: A continuing drop in UST-JGB yield differentials could send pair to 100 – CitiBank - September 23, 2019