The USD/JPY was on the move today. Weak manufacturing sector PMI numbers from Japan and hawkish Fed bets delivered support.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Bulls to Target a Return to 135.50 on Fed Bets - February 22, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Slides towards 134.50 support confluence, rising wedge in focus - February 22, 2023
- USD/JPY pokes 135.00 as Fed talks, China-Russia ties join sluggish yields on Japan holiday - February 22, 2023