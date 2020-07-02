USD/JPY: Buyers and sellers jostle below 108.00 early on NFP day

USD/JPY attempts recovery from three-day low while keeping Wednesday’s pullback from 108.17. Risk sentiment dwindles amid virus woes, Sino-American tension. The usual pre-NFP cautious mood also weighs …
