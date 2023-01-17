The Japanese yen is in calm waters on Tuesday, as the Bank of Japan’s two-day meeting starts today. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 128.76, up 0.18%. Markets eye …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY – Calm before the storm? - January 17, 2023
- USD/JPY Forex Signal: Tries To Recover But Bearish View Inta - January 17, 2023
- USD/JPY holds steady below 129.00 mark, up a little amid modest USD strength - January 17, 2023