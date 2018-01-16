USD/JPY catches a bid as risk appetite ramps up

What a run in the stock market. Another record today has helped drive a bid in USD/JPY in the past few minutes. It touched 110.88 from 110.70 a short time ago. In Asia, the high was 110.98 as offers at the big figure weighed. From where I stand, the …
