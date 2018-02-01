USD/JPY catches a lift as Treasury yields continue to climb

USD/JPY slipped into the London fix and slid down to 109.23 from a high of 109.75 but has bounced back to 109.55. Part of the reason is a continued climb in Treasury yields, along with the rise in stocks. Looking closer at bonds, the 10-year yield crossed …
