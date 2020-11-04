USDJPY held a floor within the 104.00 – 104.20 area, keeping the downward pattern paused within the descending channel for the fourth month. Currently, the RSI is running towards its 50 neutral mark …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY cements floor within bearish channel [Video] - November 4, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: US election vigil serves up EUR/USD gains on stimulus hopes - November 4, 2020
- USD/JPY: A drop below 104.00 remains on the cards – UOB - November 4, 2020