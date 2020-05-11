USD/JPY challenges psychological hurdle of 107 as US yields rise

USD/JPY rises as US yields and stock futures extend Friday’s rally. While US jobs data was dismal, it was somewhat better than estimates. Japan is planning to lift the state of emergency in some …
