The USD/JPY currency pair nosedived to trade at January lows as declining US Treasury Yields weighed in. The pair has been trading within a bearish wedge over the last few weeks after performing a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Challenges Trendline Support on Risk-Off Trading
The USD/JPY currency pair nosedived to trade at January lows as declining US Treasury Yields weighed in. The pair has been trading within a bearish wedge over the last few weeks after performing a …