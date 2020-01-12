USD/JPY carries Friday’s struggle between the Bulls and the Bears. Iran’s another attempt to harm the US bases in Iraq joins the arrest of the UK’s ambassador to Tehran. US diplomats convey US-China …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Choppy around 109.50 amid another Iran attack, US-China trade optimism - January 12, 2020
- Chart of the week: USD/JPY testing bear’s commitments at key resistance, 109.70/80 - January 12, 2020
- USD/JPY: Downside Risk Remains For 2020 - January 12, 2020